We had provided information to CIA about Osama bin Laden presence in Abbottabad: FO

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) Pakistan has said consular access to terrorist Kulbhushan Jadhav will be provided to India and India has been informed on this count.This was said by Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Faisal during his weekly press briefing here in FO Thursday.

He stated that work is underway for granting consular access to Kulbhushan .Dr Faisal held Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has returned on the conclusion first and successful visit to US. Pakistan-US relation are returning to normalization.

Us President Donald Trump has accepted PM Imran Khan invitation to visit Pakistan.He remarked President Trump has offered his services to mediate on Kashmir issue.

PM Imran Khan has appreciated President Trump spirit.We condemn Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.

India is not ready to hold talks but no other option is left with them, he stated.He underlined a set of issues including bilateral ties came under discussion in the meeting between President Trump and PM Imran Khan.He noted PM Imran Khan has given statement about Afia Siddiqui and Shakil Afridi.

I cannot explain the PM Imran Khan statement with regard to meeting with Taliban. Pakistan is playing the role of facilitator in Afghan peace process. Several countries including US have acknowledged Pakistan role.He said that we had furnished information to CIA about Osama bin Laden presence in Abbottabad.