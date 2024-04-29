Open Menu

Wheat Procurement Drive To Begin Soon As Per Policy Of Punjab Government

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Deputy commissioner Mian Usman Ali said on Monday that wheat procurement drive would begin soon as per policy of the Punjab government and asked food department to complete arrangements necessary for procurement operations within the ongoing week

Farmers who have got themselves registered online on ‘Bardana’ application would surely get gunny bags as per government’s policy, DC said while addressing a meeting with farmers’ representatives and officials here to discuss arrangements for upcoming wheat procurement drive.

DPO Syed Husnain Haidar informed that situation in districts of Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu was peaceful adding that no farmers protests were held and no farmer was arrested. He expressed the hope that wheat procurement would begin within the ongoing week.

Later, DC and DPO met with a delegation of Kissan Ittehad and promised to solve all problems of the farming community.

They said that food department would start procurement of wheat soon as per the policy and instructions of provincial government.

APP/shn/ifi

