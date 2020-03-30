UrduPoint.com
WHO Recommended No COVID-19 Medicine For Treatment: Dr Mirza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday made it clear that World Health Organization (WHO) had not recommended any medicine as prevention or cure for coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a tweet, Dr Zafar Mirza said that some local doctors were recommending use of specific medicines for COVID-19 prevention.

While suggesting to avoid such practice, he said that there was no evidence that current medicine can prevent or cure the disease.

Meanwhile, Dr Mirza said that there was heavy burden on 14 diagnostic laboratories and asked the citizens to follow the advisory of the Ministry of National Health Services regarding identification of those people who should conduct their PCR test.

Sharing details, he said only those people should go for test who fell in such categories, people with shortness of breath or related diseases and had spent time with the confirmed patient or spent time in affected countries.

He said that those who were admitted in hospitals with fever and respiratory infection with weak immune system having chronic diseases like HIV/AIDS or old age people. Those people will also be eligible with having breath shortness issue and they had leading role in dealing with corona patients like health workers, he added.

Dr Mirza said those serious admitted patients in the hospitals with no disease identification will also be on priority list. He said second catagory which will be given priority included confirmed coronavirus patients particularly those suffering from other diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, lungs issues or pregnancy etc.

In third category, he said those public sector staffers will be given priority who were engaged in monitoring of suspected patients at quarantine or connected with corona patients or engaged in corona research.

