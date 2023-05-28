Woman Killed, Two Injured Due To Roof Collapse
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2023 | 11:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :A woman was killed while two others sustained injuries as the roof of a house caved in due to rain and heavy winds near Shaikh Madina Qadir Pur Raan.
According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call that the roof of a house collapsed in which three persons were stranded under debris.
The Rescue teams rushed to the spot and recovered the body of a woman and two got injuries.
Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital after providing first aid.