Women MNAs call on Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Women Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Women Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

The women MNAs included Rukhsana Naveed, Shanila Ruth, Robina Jameel, Nusrat Waheed, Sajida Hassan, Andleeb Abbas, Javeria Zafar Aheer, Tashfeen Safdar and Kunwal Shozeb.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar was also present.

During the meeting, women MNAs presented proposals to the prime minister on various projects relating to education, health, climate change and public welfare.

The prime minister appreciated the proposals and assured full cooperation for implementation of the projects.

\932