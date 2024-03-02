Work to unearth 7 thousands-yr-old Ganveri Wala inaugurated

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division and Director General, Archaeology Department Punjab have jointly inaugurated work to unearth seven thousands-years-old civilization of Ganveri Wala in Cholistan desert

The project to work on this heritage and seven thousands-years-old civilization was jointly launched by Archaeology Department, Government of Punjab and the Divisional and District Administration of Bahawalpur.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Ehtasham Anwar, Director General, Archaeology Department, Shozab Saeed, Chief Executive Officer, Thaap, Sajida Wandal, renowned archeologist, Prof-Dr. Rafeeq Mughal, Dean, Isamia University Bahawalpur, Ms. Shazia Anjum, President, Archaeology Section, Thaap, Prof-Dr. Muhammad Waqar Mushtaq, Director, CDA, Liaquat Ali Gilani, senior officials and experts arrived at the site of Ganveri Wala in Cholistan desert where ceremony to inaugurate the project was held.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Bahawlapur said that thousands-years-old Ganveri Wala bearing Indus civilization was spread over 80 acres of land, adding that it was second largest old civilization after Mohinjo Daro in Indus civilization of the region. He said that measures would be taken to request the United Nations to include Ganveri Wala in its list of world heritages.

He said that steps were being also taken to restore all historical places of Cholistan desert and Bahawalpur region. “Steps are being taken to restore, repairing and renovate Derawar Fort and other forts of Cholistan desert. “There are 19 forts and more than 500 historical sites in Cholistan desert,” he said.