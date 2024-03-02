Work To Unearth 7 Thousands-yr-old Ganveri Wala Inaugurated
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 09:35 PM
Commissioner Bahawalpur Division and Director General, Archaeology Department Punjab have jointly inaugurated work to unearth seven thousands-years-old civilization of Ganveri Wala in Cholistan desert
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division and Director General, Archaeology Department Punjab have jointly inaugurated work to unearth seven thousands-years-old civilization of Ganveri Wala in Cholistan desert.
The project to work on this heritage and seven thousands-years-old civilization was jointly launched by Archaeology Department, Government of Punjab and the Divisional and District Administration of Bahawalpur.
Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Ehtasham Anwar, Director General, Archaeology Department, Shozab Saeed, Chief Executive Officer, Thaap, Sajida Wandal, renowned archeologist, Prof-Dr. Rafeeq Mughal, Dean, Isamia University Bahawalpur, Ms. Shazia Anjum, President, Archaeology Section, Thaap, Prof-Dr. Muhammad Waqar Mushtaq, Director, CDA, Liaquat Ali Gilani, senior officials and experts arrived at the site of Ganveri Wala in Cholistan desert where ceremony to inaugurate the project was held.
Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Bahawlapur said that thousands-years-old Ganveri Wala bearing Indus civilization was spread over 80 acres of land, adding that it was second largest old civilization after Mohinjo Daro in Indus civilization of the region. He said that measures would be taken to request the United Nations to include Ganveri Wala in its list of world heritages.
He said that steps were being also taken to restore all historical places of Cholistan desert and Bahawalpur region. “Steps are being taken to restore, repairing and renovate Derawar Fort and other forts of Cholistan desert. “There are 19 forts and more than 500 historical sites in Cholistan desert,” he said.
Recent Stories
8th Women International film festival concluded
Snowfall in Murree: precautionary measures advised
NDMA cautions relevant authorities, public amid moderate to heavy rainfall weath ..
PFF condoles death of Farhan Khan
Over 88 percent of Science group students pass SSC part I exam
Engro National U20 Volleyball Championship, KP, Punjab, AJK record wins
Pacer Hasan Ali confident of defeating Multan Sultans
Inquiry committee against irregularities in Education Dept. constituted
Laptops distributed among students of UoM
WASA disconnects 190 connections of defaulters
Pak players return after featuring in Fajr Open, World Taekwondo President's Asi ..
Huge consignment of fake medicines recovered, four held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8th Women International film festival concluded6 minutes ago
-
NDMA cautions relevant authorities, public amid moderate to heavy rainfall weather forecast7 minutes ago
-
Inquiry committee against irregularities in Education Dept. constituted26 minutes ago
-
Laptops distributed among students of UoM22 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 190 connections of defaulters22 minutes ago
-
Huge consignment of fake medicines recovered, four held22 minutes ago
-
NHA restores traffic on rain affected highways22 minutes ago
-
Bilawal vows forging unity for tackling Balochistan's challenges22 minutes ago
-
Excavation work on ancient site Ganweriwala started in Cholistan22 minutes ago
-
MQM-P calls for ‘Empowered’ Districts22 minutes ago
-
ANP announces support to Asif Zardari in Presidential election51 minutes ago
-
Four receive burn injuries, lightening up school in Pindigheb.1 hour ago