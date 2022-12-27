UrduPoint.com

Workshop Held To Promote Investment Among New Traders, Youth

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 06:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :A 3-day workshop held by Balochistan Entrepreneurship Bootcamp (BEB) at Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering, and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), which was largely attended by Professors and students of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University.

The workshop was chaired by Prof. Dr. Bilal Sarwar, whose main objective was to promote innovative investments among new businessmen and youth to make the goods adorn the market and to provide awareness to the consumers about the company's products and to make them take care of their goods.

Becky Holland, Raja Rabnawaz, Dr. Anilah Ali, Dr. Bakhtiar Kasi, Dr. Danish Ahmed Siddiqui and other speakers provided the participants with useful information related to the business field,They said that investment planning was the process of predicting future revenue, customers, employees, expenses, etc.

, considering legal and ethical issues at the start of a new business provides long-term benefits by ensuring immediate growth of the investment.

In the workshop, the faculty members and students of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi, Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences Uthal, Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University Quetta, University of Balochistan and University of Turbat discussed the live Plan and the world famous 100 Participated in the Dollar exercise.

