World Day Against Child Labour To Be Marked Tomorrow

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 02:18 PM

World Day Against Child Labour will be observed on June 12 across the globe including Pakistan to create awareness of the plight of child labourers worldwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :World Day Against Child Labour will be observed on June 12 across the globe including Pakistan to create awareness of the plight of child labourers worldwide.

Child labour is a problem in both developing and industrialized countries.

Every year, numerous events are held around the world on June 12 to mark the World Day Against Child Labour and draw attention towards the problem.

Child labour is especially rampant in many developing countries, but even in industrialized nations many children are forced to work.

According to UNICEF, children in the United States "are employed in agriculture, a high proportion of them from immigrant or ethnic-minority families."

