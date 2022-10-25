UrduPoint.com

World Day For Audiovisual Heritage To Be Marked On Oct 27

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 07:40 PM

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage to be marked on Oct 27

The World Day for Audiovisual Heritage explores issues such as ways to preserve audiovisual material and documents.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The World Day for Audiovisual Heritage will be marked on October 27 across the globe, including Pakistan to spread global awareness on preserving audiovisual material, such as sound recordings and moving images.

The World Day for Audiovisual Heritage explores issues such as ways to preserve audiovisual material and documents.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) works with organizations, governments and communities to promote and observe the day on October 27 each year.

Activities and events include: Competitions, such as a logo contest, to promote the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage.

Local programmes organized as a joint effort between national film archives, audiovisual societies, television or radio stations, and governments.

Panel discussions, conferences, and public talks on the importance of preserving important audiovisual documents.

Many sound recordings, moving images and other audiovisual material are lost because of neglect, natural decay and technological obsolescence. Organizations such as the UNESCO felt that more audiovisual documents would be lost if stronger and concerted international action was not taken.

A proposal to dedicate a World Day for Audiovisual Heritage was approved at a UNESCO general conference in 2005. The first World Day for Audiovisual Heritage was observed on October 27, 2007.

The World Day for Audiovisual Heritage aims to highlight the need for urgent measures to be taken for preserving this heritage. It also focuses on acknowledging the importance of audiovisual documents as an integral part of national identity.

