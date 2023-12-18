WSSP Officers get training in 'Asset Management, Energy Optimization'

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) completed a three-month online training programme on Monday in 'Asset Management and Energy Optimization' for 19 officers and staff members.

The training was conducted in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and German experts provided online instruction to the officers.

During the training course, participants were educated on various aspects of solid waste management, tube wells, and efficient energy utilization through 12 modules. After each module, participants were tested, followed by

a comprehensive examination. Those who passed the exam received certificates.

The Primary objective of this training programme is to enhance operational efficiency and ensure the effective utilization of resources to reduce costs.

Zameer-ul-Hasan, General Manager of HR and PMER, distributed certificates to the officers who completed the training.

Among the officials present on the occasion were Turab Shah, General Manager Operations; Zonal Mangers Tariq Aziz, Aamir Gul Khattak, Basit Khattak, Anwar-ul-Haq, and Chief Internal Auditor, Mian Asif Shah.

On the occasion, Zameer-ul-Hasan praised JICA for their financial support for the training and emphasized that by using resources efficiently and according to the best practices and energy needs, not only will services improve but also costs will decrease. He encouraged the trained officers to utilize their skills for the benefit of the organization and the public,

and also to transfer their expertise to their colleagues.

He further stressed the importance of ongoing training to enhance the capabilities of the workforce and indicated that

such training programs will continue in the future.