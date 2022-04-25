Young parliamentarians should enhance legislative abilities in best interest of people: NA speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday asked the young parliamentarians to enhance their legislative abilities in the best interest of the people.

Visiting Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS), he said PIPS must take initiatives to highlight the positive image of the parliament because it was the only platform where common people's voice was raised and heard in its true context.

He also proposed PIPS to have an inbuilt mechanism to gauge its own performance as there was always a room for improvement.

He toured various sections and expressed the hope that PIPS would continue to fulfill its objectives in letter and spirit.

The PIPS executive director briefed the NA speaker about the core functions of PIPS including legislative research, parliamentary research, conducting training sessions for the parliamentary supporting staffers.

He also informed that various activities were conducted by PIPS during the last year such as; round table conference on Sustainable Development Goals, Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Training Session, three-day Information Technology Training Programme for the Balochistan Assembly.