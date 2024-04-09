Open Menu

Yousuf Raza Gilani's Victory Result Of PPP's Democratic Struggle: Home Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Yousuf Raza Gilani's victory result of PPP's democratic struggle: Home Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar has said that the victory of Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani is the result of PPP's democratic struggle.

He said, "I congratulate Yousuf Raza Gilani for being elected unopposed as the Chairman of Senate".

Lanjar said this is the victory of the thinking of Pakistan People's Party, President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardariand the democratic struggle of all the leaders.

He said that Pakistan People's Party will always keep the flag of Pakistan high for the protection of democracy.

The role of PPP is of key importance for the supremacy of the constitution, he said adding that serving the people of this country is the assets of the party.

