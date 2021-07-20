Youth drowns in canal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A youth drowned in canal while taking a dip, in the area of Lundianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :A youth drowned in canal while taking a dip, in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Police said on Tuesday that 17-year-old Faisal, resident of Chak No.586-GB was takingbath in Gogera Branch Canal Nankana Road when he went in deep waters and drowned.

On information, Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and started search for his body.