Youth Drowns In Canal
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :A youth drowned in canal while taking a dip, in the area of Lundianwala police station.
Police said on Tuesday that 17-year-old Faisal, resident of Chak No.586-GB was takingbath in Gogera Branch Canal Nankana Road when he went in deep waters and drowned.
On information, Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and started search for his body.