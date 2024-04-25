Youth engagement, use of digital media amid fostering exchanges with countries on environment crucial: Romina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister's Coordinator for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam on Thursday underscored the need for engaging young graduates as interns, use of digital media, exchanges with countries having identical initiatives on environment and provision of equal access to information at all levels as crucial to address environmental degradation.

The Green Pakistan Programme Office hosted a special tree planting ceremony in connection to World Earth Day, graced by the Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Climate Change at the programme Office situated at Garden Avenue Shakarparian.

Senior officers from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination also participated, a news release said.

During the ceremony, Romina Khurshid Alam planted a symbolic tree, marking the Earth Day celebrations and underscoring the programme's commitment to land restoration and environmental conservation.

She lauded the programme's efforts in reviving forestry and wildlife resources across the country.

Impressed by the project's dedication and contribution to the overall biodiversity conservation, Madam Romina Khurshid Alam stressed on showcasing such impactful work to garner engagement and donorship from national and international agencies.

She further highlighted the need to strategize the programme with a specific focus on Protected Areas and Wildlife conservation linking it to Climate economy through market-based livelihood creation for local communities.

In response, the National Programme Director highlighted the programme's achievement stating that the programme had been able to ensure plantation of 2.2 billion, created approximately 1.2 million green jobs (man months) both for rural men women and had helped notified 103 Protected Areas in provinces/federal territories including 6 National Parks to be processed for Green Listing; a high value international standard of IUCN.

The revised phase of the programme submitted to Planning Commission has also a strong focus on Carbon facilitation mechanism (establishment of carbon endowment, creating in house capacities for designing carbon projects and facilitating provinces/territories), scientific management of forest resources, national/international exchanges for cross fertilization and increased knowledge management including media and awareness outreach.

In her concluding remarks, Romina Khurshid Alam said being the flagship initiative of Pakistan, Upscaling Green Pakistan Programme remains steadfast in its commitment to environmental sustainability. The government has a strong commitment to continue the current as well as its other parallel initiatives targeting environmental sustainability and reducing the impact of Climate Change at large, she added.