Youth Expresses Solidarity With People Of IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :District Youth Affairs and District Administration Peshawar organized a ceremony in connection with the forthcoming Kashmir Day falling on February 5 to express solidarity with the people IIOJK, here at City Gulbahar Girls College on Wednesday.

Principal of the Frontier College for Women Zil-e-Huma and Principal of Government Girls City College Gulbahar Tahira Dar graced the occasion as guests. A large number of teachers and girls students including Principal Bacha Khan College Dorshwar, Principal Gulshan Rehman College, Mathra College and Zaryan were also present.

At the end of the function, teachers and students also rallied in favor of Kashmir.

Fiza Azhar, Hajra and Laiba took first, second and third position respectively in the declamation contests on the topic "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan".

Principal Girls College Gulbahar and Frontier College for Women distributed cash prizes among the position holders. Principal Government Girls City College Gulbahar Tahira Dar thanked the guests.

She said that India knows that if the Kashmiri people are given the right of accountability, they lose the whole of Kashmir as the people of Kashmir want to join Pakistan.

On this occasion, the students also chanted slogans in favor of Kashmir by expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

