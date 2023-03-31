UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed, Brother Injured Over Minor Issue

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 08:58 PM

A youth was shot dead while his brother sustained injuries during a quarrel on snooker game in the area of Rodala police station

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that some youths were busy in playing snooker game in a local club in Chak 26-GB where they exchanged hot words with each other.

During this altercation, some youths opened indiscriminate firing and killed Sultan Ali (22) on the spot in addition to inflicting serious injuries to his brother Irfan Ali (26).

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala where his condition is stated to be serious while the accused managed to escape from the scene after firing.

The area police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the culprits, he added.

