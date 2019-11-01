UrduPoint.com
Yusuf Gilani Visits Hospital To Inquire Tezgam Tragedy Victims

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:19 PM

Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani demanded an inquiry into Tezgam Express inferno train incident and said it was a great tragedy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani demanded an inquiry into Tezgam Express inferno train incident and said it was a great tragedy.

Taking to the media after inquiring the victims at the Pak Italian Moden Burn Centre here on Friday, expressing heart-felt grief over the loss of lives, Gilani said that the injured should be extended the best health facilities.

To a question, he said the United Nations should get its resolution implemented on the Kashmir issue, adding that by making changes in constitution India had violated world laws.

Regarding visit of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto to South Punjab, Gilani informed that it was scheduled before the JUI-F March.

Bilawal had started his tour from Rahim Yar Khan today, the PPP stalwart said.

He prayed for health of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, adding that the PPP co-chairman was facing serious ailments.

