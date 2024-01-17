Open Menu

Zardari Addresses Election Office Inaugural Ceremony In NA-127

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari declared the party's unwavering dedication to the will of workers while addressing the inaugural ceremony of an election office in NA-127 constituency, here on Wednesday

He claimed that PPP Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari would secure victory in NA-127, with Faisal Mir as the candidate from PP-161, and form the government after elections.

He highlighting the enduring nature of the PPP's political journey and related his encounters with the inmates during his incarceration. He emphasised the resilience of the PPP party's system, driven by workers' aspirations. He claimed that Bilawal-Bhutt would lead the party to victory and eventually become the prime minister.

Prominent party leaders, including Rana Farooq Saeed, Chaudhry Aslam Gill, Faisal Mir, Adnan Sarwar Gorsi, and Mian Misbah, also spoke at the event.

