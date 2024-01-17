Zardari Addresses Election Office Inaugural Ceremony In NA-127
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari declared the party's unwavering dedication to the will of workers while addressing the inaugural ceremony of an election office in NA-127 constituency, here on Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari declared the party's unwavering dedication to the will of workers while addressing the inaugural ceremony of an election office in NA-127 constituency, here on Wednesday.
He claimed that PPP Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari would secure victory in NA-127, with Faisal Mir as the candidate from PP-161, and form the government after elections.
He highlighting the enduring nature of the PPP's political journey and related his encounters with the inmates during his incarceration. He emphasised the resilience of the PPP party's system, driven by workers' aspirations. He claimed that Bilawal-Bhutt would lead the party to victory and eventually become the prime minister.
Prominent party leaders, including Rana Farooq Saeed, Chaudhry Aslam Gill, Faisal Mir, Adnan Sarwar Gorsi, and Mian Misbah, also spoke at the event.
Recent Stories
Cigarette industry experience surge in illegal trade in recent months
Chinese CG promises support to Pakistan for tackling environmental issues
Quran, Sirat-e-Nabvi provide solution to contemporary issues of the world: Aneeq ..
Senate delegation meets Lord Qurban, MP Yasmin Qureshi in London
SC dismisses IB employee's appeal against termination
Business community asks to play active role in local govt to resolve its issues
ICT exports increased by 22.67% in December 2023: Dr Saif
Babar, Fakhar move up in ICC Rankings
Meeting reviews arrangements for General Elections 2024
Seven drug-peddlers held
FPCCI seeks industry status for packaging sector
DIG Hazara reviews security measures of Diamar Bhasha Hydro Power Proejct
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Quran, Sirat-e-Nabvi provide solution to contemporary issues of the world: Aneeq Ahmed39 minutes ago
-
Senate delegation meets Lord Qurban, MP Yasmin Qureshi in London39 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses IB employee's appeal against termination40 minutes ago
-
ICT exports increased by 22.67% in December 2023: Dr Saif46 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for General Elections 202443 minutes ago
-
Seven drug-peddlers held43 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara reviews security measures of Diamar Bhasha Hydro Power Proejct43 minutes ago
-
KP HC completes geo tagging of 29000 health centers43 minutes ago
-
Armed assailants kill petrol pump owner43 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt announces compensation for victims of Iranian raid at Panjgur43 minutes ago
-
Pak Charge d’ Affairs attends Urs of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti43 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to regularize Lyallpur Museum employees42 minutes ago