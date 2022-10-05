Zero tolerance policy being adopted for polio eradication: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto said that Punjab government was following zero tolerance policy for eradication of polio virus from the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto said that Punjab government was following zero tolerance policy for eradication of polio virus from the province.

He was addressing a meeting with concerned departments regarding the arrangements for a three-day anti-polio campaign going to be started from October 24 in the district here on Wednesday.

He said that rising cases of polio virus in the country was an alarming situation. Provincial government has directed to utilize all possible resources for eradication of polio virus from the province, he added.

Watto said a special task has been given to all concerned departments for arrangements regarding the anti-polio campaign adding that strict action would be taken against the officers over negligence. He urged officers concerned to give their best in making the campaign successful.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Ali Mehdi said that district Multan has been polio free for the last three years. He said that the three-day polio campaign would be made successful by administering anti-polio drops to more than eight lakh kids of under-five years of age across the district.