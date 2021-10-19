Ziaullah Langu visits CMH to inquire after health of blast victims

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Tuesday visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) to meet the injured of Quetta blast to inquire after their health.

It is pertinent to mention here that, a deadly blast incident took place targeting a police truck on Monday which had left one policeman killed while 17 others wounded near Balochistan University.

The Minister also reviewed the medical aid provided to the injured at the hospital.

The Home Minister also appreciated the police cops, who had helped the blast injured victims and dispatched them to hospital for medical treatment despite their own injuries in the incident.