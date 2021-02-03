Zulfi appreciates Rihanna for speaking in Indian farmers' favor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday praised a leading American Singer Rihanna for speaking in support of Indian farmers, who were on roads to protest against the new agricultural laws.

Sharing an article of the CNN news on alleged cut in internet services around New Delhi, the capital of India, Rihanna tweeted as to why the world was not speaking about this.

"Well said and well done. That's because they've blocked all credible media in India. Not just with the farmers but also with the oppressed Kashmiris," the SAPM said while re-tweeting her tweet with #FarmersProtest.

Months-long farmers protest in India had started drawing the world's attention as many celebrities had joined the farmers' community in bashing the Indian authorities on the social media networking sites for its new agricultural laws .