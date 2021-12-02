UrduPoint.com

12th Chairman JCSC Open Golf Championship -2021

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 11:08 AM

12th Chairman JCSC Open Golf Championship -2021

12th Chairman JCSC Open Golf Championship is being held from 1-4 December at Karachi Golf Club (KGC) under the arrangements of Services Sports Control Board, Joint Services Headquarters in collaboration with Pakistan Navy

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd December, 2021) 12th Chairman JCSC Open Golf Championship is being held from 1-4 December at Karachi Golf Club (KGC) under the arrangements of Services Sports Control Board, Joint Services Headquarters in collaboration with Pakistan Navy.
The Services Sports Control Board is committed for promotion of sports in the country at all levels. Around 400 professionals, amateur, veterans, juniors and ladies are competing in this event. Organization of this mega event will not only promote the game all across Pakistan but will also provide a platform to all professional and amateur players to outshine in the sport. The premier Prize money for the Championship is Rupees 10 Million which is the highest ever prize money. Other prizes include Cars, Heavy bikes and LEDs.

Leading sponsors of this mega event are Engro Corporation Pakistan & AAA Associates. In addition; Bank of Punjab, Askari Commercial Bank, Avari Hotels and The Fruit Nations have also contributed to make this event a success.
Opening Ceremony of the Championship was held today at KGC and President Services Sports Control Board, Rear Admiral Abdul Basit Butt was the Chief Guest. Besides the sponsors and official dignitaries; the ceremony was also attended by renowned professional and amateur players.
In the end, the Chief Guest Rear Admiral Abdul Basit Butt thanked all the organizers especially Pakistan Navy, KGC and sponsors for providing all out support in organizing this event at Karachi and formally declared the Championship open.

