48 NBA players contract coronavirus

ISTANBUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has confirmed that 48 players have tested positive for coronavirus between Nov. 24 and 30.

"Of the 546 players tested for COVID-19 during this initial return-to-market testing phase, 48 have returned positive tests," the NBPA said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Anyone who has returned a confirmed positive... is isolated until they are cleared for leaving isolation under the rules..." The NBPA did not disclose the Names of players who tested positive.

'Rockets trade Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall' Meanwhile, Houston Rockets agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington Wizards for John Wall and a first-round pick, according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Wizards are sending Wall and a lottery-protected 2023 first-round NBA draft pick to the Rockets for Westbrook in a deal that both players wanted and had been simmering for weeks," he told ESPN.

Westbrook, 32, has a career average of 23.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 878 games.