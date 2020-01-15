The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform that the 5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament-2020 continued on 15th January, 2020 at the PTF Complex, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020) The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform that the 5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament-2020 continued on 15th January, 2020 at the PTF Complex, Islamabad.

32 matches were played in the Men’s Singles, Boys 18& under category on 3rd day of the tournament.

All the top players advanced to the second round with comfortable wins. However, a high standard of tennis was witnessed during some of the matches. SEVP Mr. Khawar Hyat Khan was present during the day’s matches and appreciated the hard work of the players.

The 2nd round matches will start from Thursday, 16th January, at 9:30 am,

Following are the results:

Men’s Singles 1st Round

Yousaf Khalil beat Kamran Khan: 6-1, 6-2, Nalain Abbas beat Ayaz Khan: 7-5,5-7,6-3, M.Shoaib beat Faizan Fayyaz : 6-2,6-2, Ejaz Khan beat Shaheen Mehood: 6-2,6-1,Shahid Afridi beat Ibrahim Omer: 6-4,5-7,6-4, Shahzad Khan beat Ahmed Kamil: 7-5,6-3, Mudassir Murtaza beat Shakir Ullah: 6-0,6-0, Ahmed Baber beat Jibran ul Haq: 6-3,6-2, Heera Ashiq beat Saqib Hayat: 6-3, 6-2, Muzammil Murtaza beat Hamid ul Haq: 6-2,6-4,Imran Bhatti beat Ahmad Asjad: 4-6, 7-6(5),6-1, Ahmed Chudhary beat Mubarak Shah : 6-0,6-0, Barkatullah beat Abbas khan: 6-2,6-2 , Mian Bilal beat Israr gul: 6-2, 7-6(4), M.

Abid beat Waqas Malik: 6-0,6-3,Aqeel Khan beat Asad ullah: 6-3,6-2,

Boys 18 & Under 1st Round

Jabir Ali beat Yahya Musa Luni: 6-2,6-1, Fayzan Fayaz beat Ahmed Nail:6-3,7-5, Hasheesh Kumar beat Bilal Asim 7-6 (4), 6-4,Hamid Israr beat Uzair Khan: 6-4,7-5,Zalan Khan beat Faisal Khalil:6-0,6-1, Kamran Khan beat M. Abdullah : 4-6,6-4,6-4:Hasam Khan beat Hasan Ali: 6-4,6-3, Nalian Abbas beat farman Shakeel: 6-4,5-7,6-1:Hamza Asim beat Azan Sajid: 6-0,6-0: Kashan Umer beat zain Chudhary: 6-1,6-2