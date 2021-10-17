66th National Track Championship to get underway

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :The three-day 66th National Track Cycling Championship will get underway here tomorrow (Monday) and country's top notch riders will be seen in action.

This was stated by Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) President Syed Azhar Ali Shah at a press conference at the cycling velodrome on Sunday. Other PCF officials present on the occasion were Secretary General Nisar Ahmad, Vice President Muazzam Khan and Shoaib Nizami. More than hundred players are participating in the championship while the players of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Wapda will not take part in the national event.

"Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has been destroying sports in the country by establishing a number of parallel federations while they have also asked Pakistan Wapda and Army teams not to participate in the event. The construction of cycling velodrome in Quetta was also stopped by the POA, which is also against the Olympic Movement," said Azhar Shah during the presser.

"For the last three years, we didn't get a single penny from the Pakistan Sports board, but even then we have been providing each and every facilities to our talented cyclists and also conducting national events for them to keep them fit and well-prepared for the international events. We have just one thing in mind that is to serve the country and its talented cyclists, and in return, we want them to win international laurels for Pakistan," added the PCF president.

"We had selected Pakistan cycling team on merit for the World Road Championship, and the genuine players represented the country in the mega event. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Wooden Cycling Velodrome is being established and it's feasibility has been prepared, and it will be Pakistan's first international standard velodrome, where international competitions will be conducted." PCF Secretary Nisar Ahmad, while speaking on the occasion, said: "The National Track Championship 2021will help find fresh and promising talent, which will be further trained and groomed and will be sent abroad to feature in the international events. We are keen to promote cycling in the country and we will continue this mission despite all odds."PCF Vice President Muazzam Khan Klair said all the preparations to conduct the championship in a successful manner have been completed. "This will be for the first time that open cycling race will also be organised. Our main goal is promotion of cycling and providing maximum opportunities to Pakistani cyclists to exhibit their prowess in national events and after performing well, book berth in national team to represent Pakistan in international events."