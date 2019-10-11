Aamir shines in Sindh’s victory, while Central Punjab’s Mohammad Huraira excels with 170 on day three of National U19 three-day second round matches

Aamir Ali finished with match figures of 10 for 87 as Sindh U19 comprehensively defeated Southern Punjab by nine wickets

Two other matches played between Balochistan and Northern, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab were drawn on the third day’s play of the National U19 three-day second round matches on Thursday.

At Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot, Balochistan after resuming their second innings on 12 for no loss were dismissed for 184 in 76.5 overs.

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai top-scored with 42, while Munir Riaz grabbed five wickets for 48.

In return, Northern U19 in their second innings were 58 for seven in 21 overs, when stumps were drawn. Mohammad Junaid took three wickets for 14 runs.

At Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur, Southern Punjab resuming their second innings on 59 for seven in 39 overs were bowled out for 89 in 49.2 overs. Mohammad Faizan top-scored with an unbeaten 37.

Aamir Ali was the most successful bowler for Sindh taking seven wickets for 33, and total 10 wickets in the match.

Chasing 141 to win the match, Sindh chased down the target in 30 overs for the loss of one wicket.

Sindh’s Saim Ayub and Mohammad Taha scored unbeaten 58 and 50 runs, respectively.

In the third match of the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab played out a draw at LRCA Ittefaq ground in Lahore.

Resuming their second innings on 89 for one, Central Punjab declared on 302 for nine in 61.5 overs.

Opener Mohammad Huraira top-scored with 170 off 173 balls laced with 23 fours.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Wasim Jr took four wickets for 58 runs.

In return, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their second innings scored 170 for six in 45 overs when stumps were drawn.

Saqib Jamil top-scored with 46, while Ali Mustafa, Ammad Butt and Qasim Akram grabbed two wickets apiece.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan U19 v Northern U19, Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot

Balochistan U19 294 all out, 81.1 overs (Ubaid Ullah 98, Abdul Wahid Bangulzai 97; Mehran Mumtaz 5-56, Mubasar Khan 3-62) and 184 all-out, 76.5 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 42; Munir Riaz 5-48) v Northern U19 309-8, 83 overs (Hasan Abid Kiyani 66, Abdul Faseeh 59, Ziad Khan 51; Akhtar Shah 5-85) and 58-7, 21 overs ( Mohammad Junaid 3-14)

Result: Match drawn

Sindh U19 v Southern Punjab U19, Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur

Southern Punjab U19 227-9, 83 overs (Abdul Hadi 98 not out, Faizan Zafar 33; Aamir Ali 3-54, Arish Ali Khan 2-42, Muhammad Makki 2-44) and 89 all-out, 49.2 overs (Mohammad Faizan 37 not out; Aamir Ali 7-33, Zeeshan Zameer 2-28) v Sindh U19 176 all-out, 54 overs ( Mohammad Taha 33; Haris Javed Khan 8-37) and 142-1, 30 overs (Saim Ayub 58 not out, Mohammad Taha Khan 50 not out)

Result: Sindh U19 won by nine wickets

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 v Central Punjab U19, LRCA Ittefaq Ground, Lahore

Central Punjab U19 251 all out, 77.5 overs (Sameer Saqib 62, Bilal Munir 44, Ali Mustafa 40; Muhammad Amir Khan 3-49, Shahid Aziz 2-19, Saqib Jamil 2-28, Muhammad Ali 2-71) and 302-9, 61.5 overs (Mohammad Huraira 170, Saad Bin Athar 33; Mohammad Wasim Jr 4-58, Mohammad Ali 2-34) v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 286 all-out, 78.2 overs (Haris Khan 94, Salman Khan Jr 56; Saad Bin Athar 4-74, Umar Eman 3-31) and 170-6, 45 overs ( Saqib Jamil 46; Qasim Akram 2-13, Ammad Butt 2-20, Ali Mustafa 2-24)

Result: Match drawn