Abdullah Nawaz Wins All Pak Imran Memorial Squash Title

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 04:40 PM

Abdullah Nawaz wins All Pak Imran Memorial Squash title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Abdullah Nawaz lifted the trophy after defeating his strong rival Saki Ullah in the final of the All Pakistan Imran Mohib Khan Memorial Squash Championship played here PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Sunday.

Former World Champion Jansher Khan, Airport Manager Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Obaid Ur Rehman Abbasi, father of late Imran Mohib Khan, who was died due to blood cancer recently, President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman, head coach PAF Squash academy Atlas Khan, Members Executive Committee Sher Bahadur Khan, Head coach of Blue Tone Squash Academy Wazir Gul, PAF Academy coaches, Chief Referee Munawar Zaman, players and squash fans were also present.

The Championship is aimed at to pay rich tribute to late Imran Mohib Khan, a talented squash player. Before the start of the final a one minute silence was also observed to pay homage to late Imran Mohib Khan. The final match was started on a slow note and both Abdullah Nawaz and Shaki Ullah played defensive game but not giving points to each other as result of long rallies.

The final took a pace with Saki Ullah won the first set by 10-12. The set was tied at 6-6, 8-8, 9-9 and 10-all before Saki Ullah got the set and a lead in the set tally 1-0. After winning the first set, Saki Ullah took another set by 9-11 and succeeding in keeping Abdullah under tremendous pressure.

Conceding two sets, Abdullah, who also represented Pakistan in the recently held British Open Junior, Doha and Qatar Open and gave good performance, staged a strong comeback and won three consecutive sets by 11-9, 12-10 and 16-14. Both Abdullah Nawaz and Saki Ullah played well and gave each other a tough fight. Saki, who also represented Pakistan in Qatar Open, despite winning first two sets, lost the final.

At the end, Jansher Khan and Obaid Ur Rehman Abassi gave away trophies and cash prizes of Rs. 19000 and Rs. 13000 to the winners and runners-up. A trophy was also awarded to Rayyon Mohib, 12-year-old son of Imran Mohib and a shield to Imran Mohib father Mohib Ullah Khan.

