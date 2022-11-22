Abu Dhabi T 10 League: Mohammad Amir still in queue to get NOC

(@Abdulla99267510)

He sources say that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not issued NOC to the player.

Mohammad Amir is the part of Bangla Tigers squad and is busy with the training with the side in Abu Dhabi.

Amir, however, is still waiting for permission from the PCB.

The NOC is mandatory for any player who want to play in any foreign league.

The latest reports suggest that Amir is in trouble for delay on the part of the board.

The development has taken place at the moment when many other players including Iftikhar Ahmed have been issued NOCs.