Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:09 PM

Afghanistan bat against Pakistan in Twenty20 World Cup

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to bat in the Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match against Pakistan in Dubai on Friday

Afghanistan kept faith in the 11 that beat Scotland by a big 130-run margin in their first game on Monday.

Pakistan also kept the same combination which beat India by 10 and New Zealand by five wickets in their first two games.

The top two teams from each of the two groups will qualify for the semi-finals.

Teams: Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Jannat, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Joel Wilson (WIS)tv umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

