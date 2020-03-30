UrduPoint.com
Air Chief Expresses Grief Over Azam's Death

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:33 PM

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal, Mujahid Anwar Khan has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of legendary squash player Azam Khan, who breathed his last in UK on Saturday

The Air Chief, who is also President Pakistan Squash Federation, in a message, showered praise upon one of the greatest squash players of all times, who died at the age of 95, a press release said.

Describing the legend as an inspiration for the young squash players in the country, the Air Chief said that Azam Khan proved that hard work and focused approach would ensure success in fulfilling the desired objectives in one's life.

He said that Azam Khan carried along the legacy of his elder brother Hashim Khan by winning four consecutive British Open crowns from 1959 to 1962. He added that his name had acted as a motivating force for the younger generations of Pakistan squash players to achieve greater heights.

