UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Black Laumape Signs For Stade Francais

Muhammad Rameez 8 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 10:09 PM

All Black Laumape signs for Stade Francais

New Zealand centre Ngani Laumape is one of five new signings for next season announced by French Top 14 side Stade Francais on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :New Zealand centre Ngani Laumape is one of five new signings for next season announced by French Top 14 side Stade Francais on Monday.

The 28-year-old Hurricanes back, who won 15 All Blacks caps, comes in as a replacement for France international Gael Fickou who left for city rivals Racing 92 last month.

Stade Francais have also signed English wing Harry Glover, currently at second division Carcassonne, who is also a member of the Great Britain Sevens squad heading to Tokyo for the Olympics.

The club is also beefing up its forwards with the recruitment of two props, Clement Castets from Toulouse as well as South African Nemo Roelofse from second tier Nevers as well as relegated Agen's captain and back row forward Romain Briatte.

Stade Francais are eighth in the Top 14 and with three matches to play are just two points outside the top six who and qualification for the play-offs.

Related Topics

France Agen Nevers Toulouse Tokyo Olympics All From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.