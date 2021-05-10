All Black Laumape signs for Stade Francais

New Zealand centre Ngani Laumape is one of five new signings for next season announced by French Top 14 side Stade Francais on Monday

The 28-year-old Hurricanes back, who won 15 All Blacks caps, comes in as a replacement for France international Gael Fickou who left for city rivals Racing 92 last month.

Stade Francais have also signed English wing Harry Glover, currently at second division Carcassonne, who is also a member of the Great Britain Sevens squad heading to Tokyo for the Olympics.

The club is also beefing up its forwards with the recruitment of two props, Clement Castets from Toulouse as well as South African Nemo Roelofse from second tier Nevers as well as relegated Agen's captain and back row forward Romain Briatte.

Stade Francais are eighth in the Top 14 and with three matches to play are just two points outside the top six who and qualification for the play-offs.