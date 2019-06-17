UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anderson Survives Norrie Scare At Queen's

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:48 PM

Anderson survives Norrie scare at Queen's

Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson had to battle back from a set down to begin his 2019 grass court season with a 4-6 7-6 (5) 6-4 victory over Britain's Cameron Norrie at Queen's on Monday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson had to battle back from a set down to begin his 2019 grass court season with a 4-6 7-6 (5) 6-4 victory over Britain's Cameron Norrie at Queen's on Monday.

Anderson returned to court for the first time since March after missing the clay court season due to a lingering elbow injury and looked short on match practice as Norrie claimed the first set 6-4.

The world number eight slowly began to find his groove in the second, but still needed a tie-break to take the match into a deciding set.

Norrie's serve was finally broken to give Anderson a 3-2 lead and the giant South African served it out to reach round two.

"It feels fantastic to be back. It's always difficult to miss tournaments, it's been a tough year, but there has been a lot of time and effort put in to get me back out there," said Anderson.

"It feels good now, and it held up well today with a long three-set match. I found a nice rhythm and on the grass that helps."Reigning champion Marin Cilic had an easier afternoon in London as he swept aside Christian Garin 6-1 7-6 (7/5).

Daniil Medvedev, Diego Schwartzman and Nicolas Mahut were also winners in straight sets.

Related Topics

World London Nice Lead Anderson March 2019 Christian From Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Bangladesh v West Indies World Cup scoreboard

2 minutes ago

Bangladesh beat West Indies by seven wickets in Wo ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan can enhance its export by taking edge of ..

2 minutes ago

Egypt ex-president Mohamed Morsi dies: official so ..

2 minutes ago

Sagan takes overall Tour de Suisse lead with stage ..

11 minutes ago

Heiress and legendary socialite Gloria Vanderbilt ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.