UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Andreescu Named Canada's Athlete Of The Year

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:40 AM

Andreescu named Canada's athlete of the year

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu added another honour to her glittering year on Monday after becoming the first tennis player to be awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's top athlete.

The 19-year-old earns the award after a season which saw her become the first player from Canada to win a Grand Slam singles title with her victory at the US Open, where she defeated Serena Williams in the final.

She also became the first Canadian in 50 years to win the Rogers Cup, also defeating Williams in the final.

"I'm so thankful for this award," Andreescu said. "I was not expecting it and to be the first tennis player to win is even more surreal.

"I can't wait for what 2020 will bring and am always proud to represent Canada at the highest level." Andreescu was a unanimous choice for the award, which is selected by a poll of 30 sports journalists.

Other nominees for the honour included Brooke Henderson (golf), Jordan Binnington (ice hockey), Andre De Grasse (athletics) and Mike Soroka (baseball).

Previous winners of the award include ice hockey legends Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby and Bobby Orr, 1996 Olympic 100m gold medallist Donovan Bailey and former Formula One world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

Related Topics

Hockey Tennis World Sports Canada Sidney 2020 Gold Olympics From Top US Open Serena Williams

Recent Stories

New 40-minute residency service launched

7 hours ago

ASF 2019: Arab World’s unemployment rate is maj ..

8 hours ago

Al Dhafra Festival to showcase cultural and herita ..

8 hours ago

UAE is fully committed to noble values of toleranc ..

9 hours ago

Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss d ..

10 hours ago

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.