Angels slugger Trout 'feels good' after foot surgery

Los Angeles, Sept 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout "feels good" after foot surgery on Friday, Angels manager Brad Ausmus said.

"I texted with him," Ausmus said in comments posted on MLB.com from Houston, where the Angels played the Astros on Friday.

"He feels good.

He sent me a nice picture of the thing they removed from his foot, and it looked larger than I thought it was going to be." Trout hit a career-high 45 home runs before his season ended on September 7 because of pain from a neuroma in his right foot.

He had tried another, less invasive procedure that didn't do the trick.

Trout played 134 games this season and remains a contender for a third American League Most Valuable Player award despite cutting short his campaign.

He leads the AL in home runs, walks, intentional walks and on-base percentage.