Anti-Corruption Unit Inquires Mansoor Over Match-fixing Allegations

Muhammad Rameez 28 seconds ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 04:25 PM

Anti-Corruption Unit inquires Mansoor over match-fixing allegations

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ):International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) Friday inquired former Pakistan cricketer Mansoor Akhtar over match-fixing allegations made against him by batsman Umar Akmal.

Umar Akmal had claimed to have been offered by Mansoor of match-fixing during the Global Twenty-20 League in Canada. Umar had also reported the incident to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the tournament administration.

Akhtar, who played for Pakistan from 1980 to 1990 in 19 Tests and 41 ODIs, was reportedly serving as an official of the Winnipeg Hawks, whom Akmal was representing during the tournament.

"Mansoor was questioned by ICC ACU officer Steve Richardson at the National Stadium of Karachi," an official from PCB Anti-Corruption and Security Department told APP.

He said the ICC was directly investigating the matter and we provided them space to question Mansoor. It was a Canadian league and we had nothing to do with the matter, he said.

To a question, he said he was unaware whether Richardson would question other officials or cricketers on the matter or not.

