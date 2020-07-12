UrduPoint.com
Aqibullah Inaugurates Open-Air-Gym In Bamkhel Sports Complex

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 07:00 PM

SWABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) ::Member Provincial Assembly Aqibullah Khan Sunday inaugurated the Open-Air Gymnasium at Bamkhel Sports Complex Bamkhel here.

Project Director Murad Khan Mohmand, who had tasked for developing 1000 grounds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, former member of the Governing board of the Pakistan cricket Board Amir Nawab, Regional Sports Officer Muhammad Tariq Khan, PTI Youth District President Mudassar Hussain, Provincial Leader Ataullah Khan, players and elders of the areas were also present.

On the occasion, Member Provincial Assembly Aqibullah Khan said that Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser gifted many sports facilities to the youth of district Swabi including Bamkhel Sports Complex and very soon more such facilities would be developed including a multi-purpose indoor Gymnasium with other outdoor games facilities.

He said, with the installation of the Open-Air-Gymnasium facilities the youth and players of bodybuilding in district Swabi could now be able to utilize such facilities free of cost. He said priority has been given to have games at school level because schools are the basic nurseries of searching talent at grassroots level.

Member Provincial Assembly Aqibullah Khan said that district Swabi have produced talented players over the years and currently players like Junaid Khan, Yasir Shah, many international volleyball players, baseball players, hockey players have attained great name for the country in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular.

He said, there is no dearth of talent in the populous district of Swabi and the playgrounds have also made the name of the country shining stars like Swabi's Junaid Khan, Yasir Shah, representing Pakistan team, while Fawad Khan represented the Australian team and made Swabi's name known throughout the world.

Member Provincial Assembly Aqibullah Khan appreciated the efforts of District Sports Officer Swabi Muhammad Tariq Khan and especially the services being rendered by Amir Nawab for the youth of Swabi is commendable.

On the occasion, Project Director of the 1000 Ground in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murad Khan Mohmand said that sports play a key role in the foundation of a healthy society. He is the task given to him as Project Director of establishing 1000 grounds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged tribal areas is a tough but he is persistently visiting different part of the province including merged tribal areas for searching of land for the play grounds and hopefully he and his team would succeeded in establishing 1000 Grounds very soon.

He said the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan is also monitoring the progress of work on 1000 Grounds Project time to time and that is why efforts are under way to complete the establishing of new 1000 Grounds facilities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal areas.

