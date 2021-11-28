UrduPoint.com

Argentina Outclass Pakistan In World Jr Hockey Cup Pre-quarterfinal

2021-11-28

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Argentina outplayed Pakistan by 4-3 in the pre-quarterfinal match of the World Junior Hockey Cup at Bhubaneswar, India on Sunday.

According to details, Argentina down Pakistan by 4-3 after a tough competition and qualified for the quarterfinals.

Pakistan team which featured in the Junior World Cup after a gap of eight years displayed top notch in the nail-biting game and kept Argentina in trouble.

Playing confidently for the Argentine team, their player Bautista Capurro scored a field goal in the 10th minute of the game while Pakistani captain Rana Abdul Waheed ended the lead 1-1 by scoring on a pass from his teammate Rizwan Ali on a penalty corner in the 17th minute of the match.

In the 20th minute of the game for Argentina, the player Ignacio Nardolillo scored the goal and established the lead.

In the 28th minute of the game, Pakistan got a penalty stroke against Argentina and took advantage of it as Pakistan's promising drag flicker Rizwan Ali scored a goal and pulled Pakistan out of the deficit of one goal and tied the score by 2-2.

In the closing moments of the second quarter, Argentina's Francisco Ruiz scored the third goal giving Argentina the 3-2 lead in the game. Argentina's Ignacio Ibarra once again consolidated the lead by scoring a goal in the 53rd minute of the game.

Aqeel Ahmed scored the third goal for Pakistan on the pass of his teammate Roman on the penalty corner.

The score remained 4-3 till the end of the match. Argentina succeeded and reached the quarterfinals while Pakistan finished third in Pool D. In the next match, Pakistan would be competing with USA for event ranking to be played on November 30.

