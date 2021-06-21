Arnautovic starts for Austria in Ukraine decider

Marko Arnautovic was named in Austria's starting line-up for their final Group C game against Ukraine at Euro 2020 on Monday after serving a one-match ban for insulting a North Macedonia player

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Marko Arnautovic was named in Austria's starting line-up for their final Group C game against Ukraine at Euro 2020 on Monday after serving a one-match ban for insulting a North Macedonia player.

Austria coach Franco Foda made two changes to the team beaten 2-0 by the Netherlands, with Arnautovic and Florian Grillitsch coming in for Andreas Ulmer and Michael Gregoritsch.

Captain David Alaba returned to left-back having started in the middle of a three-man defence in Amsterdam.

Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko recalled Serhiy Sydorchuk in defensive midfield at the expense of Taras Stepanenko, who started the 2-1 victory over North Macedonia.

Both teams are level on three points but Ukraine will go through as runners-up with a draw by virtue of more goals scored, while Austria must win to finish second behind the Dutch.

Starting line-ups: Ukraine (4-3-3) Georgiy Bushchan; Oleksandr Karavaev, Illia Zabarnyi, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Andriy Yarmolenko (capt), Roman Yaremchuk Coach: Andriy Shevchenko (UKR) Austria (4-3-3) Daniel Bachmann; Stefan Lainer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba (capt); Konrad Laimer, Xaver Schlager, Florian Grillitsch; Christoph Baumgartner, Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic Coach: Franco Foda (GER) Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (TUR)