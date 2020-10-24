Arozarena enters record books with World Series homer in Rays' defeat

Arlington, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Cuban rookie Randy Arozarena gave the Tampa Bay Rays something to feel good about in their 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the World Series.

The 25-year-old sensation belted his eighth home run of the playoffs against Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning, re-writing some Major League Baseball records in the process.

He tied the record for most home runs in a single post-season, matching the mark of eight held by Barry bonds (2002), Carlos Beltran (2004) and Nelson Cruz (2011).

With his 23rd hit of the post-season he broke the single post-season rookie record set by former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter in 1996.

He's just three hits shy of the single post-season record for hits by any player -- 26 set by Pablo Sandoval in 2014.

Arozarena said passing Jeter's rookie hits record meant more to him.

"It's good to be up in a group with those big hitters, but now I stand alone with the hits," he said.

But even the hits record was bittersweet, coming in a defeat that left the Rays 2-1 down in the best-of-seven championship series.

"Of course it's good to pass the hit record, but what really means more is the win and to hopefully get some victories for the team," Arozarena said.

Arozarena also has the most total bases in a single post-season with 52.

Rays manager Kevin Cash, who said he had been impressed with Arozarena's patience at the plate as the Dodgers tried to pitch around him, acknowledged the young slugger's achievement.

"I've heard some of the Names he's tied with or passing and that's pretty special territory," Cash said. "You look at a guy like Derek Jeter, his career and then you add the post-season and it's remarkable what he's done.

"Randy hasn't had the opportunities but he's certainly made the most of it in his first chance.

"We were all happy for him to get the big home run there."bb/gph