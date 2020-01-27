UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asif Toba, Shahdab Baig To Lock Horns In Master's National Snooker C'ship Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:46 PM

Asif Toba, Shahdab Baig to lock horns in Master's National Snooker C'ship final

Muhammad Asif Toba of Punjab and Shahdab Baig of Sindh will lock horns in the final of Jubilee Insurance 4th Master's (+40) National Snooker Championship 2020 as they defeated their respective opponents in the semifinals here at Pakistan Sports Complex Snooker Hall on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Muhammad Asif Toba of Punjab and Shahdab Baig of Sindh will lock horns in the final of Jubilee Insurance 4th Master's (+40) National Snooker Championship 2020 as they defeated their respective opponents in the semifinals here at Pakistan sports Complex Snooker Hall on Monday.

In the first semifinal, Muhammad Asif Toba overcame Yasir Shehzad of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4-0 with the game score of 77-27, 73-13(53), 66-34, 50-38.

In the second semifinal, Shahdab trounced Shahid Shafiq of Punjab 4-2 after an exciting contest by a scoreline of 63-62, 65-55, 38-66, 27-63, 58-17, 60-22.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Snooker Punjab 2020

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

5 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

7 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

7 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

7 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.