Zeeshan Mehtab 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:46 PM
Muhammad Asif Toba of Punjab and Shahdab Baig of Sindh will lock horns in the final of Jubilee Insurance 4th Master's (+40) National Snooker Championship 2020 as they defeated their respective opponents in the semifinals here at Pakistan Sports Complex Snooker Hall on Monday
In the first semifinal, Muhammad Asif Toba overcame Yasir Shehzad of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4-0 with the game score of 77-27, 73-13(53), 66-34, 50-38.
In the second semifinal, Shahdab trounced Shahid Shafiq of Punjab 4-2 after an exciting contest by a scoreline of 63-62, 65-55, 38-66, 27-63, 58-17, 60-22.