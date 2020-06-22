UrduPoint.com
Atalanta Make Pasalic Move From Chelsea Permanent

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Atalanta make Pasalic move from Chelsea permanent

Atalanta have activated their option to buy Croatian international Mario Pasalic from Premier League club Chelsea, the Serie A side said on Monday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Atalanta have activated their option to buy Croatian international Mario Pasalic from Premier League club Chelsea, the Serie A side said on Monday.

The 25-year-old midfielder had been on loan in Bergamo since July 2018 and the permanent deal reportedly cost Atalanta 15 million Euros ($16.9 million).

"Mario Pasalic stays with us! Our #88 is an Atalanta player on a permanent basis!" the Italian club announced on Twitter.

"Over the past two years, Mario has made a significant contribution to achieving important milestones such as qualifying for the Champions League last season and reaching the quarter-finals of the current edition," Atalanta added.

Atalanta are fourth in Serie A and have reached the Champions League last eight.

They picked up where they left off before the three-month coronavirus shutdown on Sunday with a 4-1 win over Sassuolo in Bergamo.

Pasalic joined Chelsea from Hajduk Split in 2014, before also going on loan to Elche, Monaco, AC Milan and Spartak Moscow.

The Croatian has played 75 times for Lombardy side Atalanta, scoring 15 goals, including seven this season, and setting up another 13.

