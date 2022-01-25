Athlete Mahnoor inaugurates ice skating rink in Hopar

GILGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Nagar's youngest athlete Mahnoor inaugurated district Nagar's first ever ice skating rink in Hopar on Tuesday.

The rink will be used to train youth in ice hockey, skating, curling and other ice sports.

Mahnoor has received award for her best performance as the youngest athlete in National Ice Sports Competitions in Ghulkin Gojal, Hunza.