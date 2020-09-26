UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Athletes With Different Abilities Need Encouragement: Jansher

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 06:57 PM

Athletes with Different Abilities need encouragement: Jansher

Former World Squash Champion Jansher Khan Saturday said that Athletics with Different Abilities were also a part of the society and its our duty to encourage them in all fields

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Former World Squash Champion Jansher Khan Saturday said that Athletics with Different Abilities were also a part of the society and its our duty to encourage them in all fields.

Talking to media men soon after his visit to the Games currently continue on various venues, squash wizard Jansher Khan who remained unbeaten for 97 months, winning the World Championship title for eight consecutive times, said.

Jansher Khan said that it was important to hold such sports competitions for special and disabled athletes like healthy people. These competitions gave a lot of encouragement to special and disabled athletes. He said the special and disabled players have a lot of talent as they also achieved great name and fame for the country by winning medals at international level.

Jansher Khan also lauded the efforts being taken by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the Persons with Different Abilities and holding the event since long.

The Government would have to take some concrete steps to utilize this talent and at the same time the sponsors would have to encourage them, he said, adding,special educational institutions have also been set up.

In order to ensure that sports were held regularly to encourage them besides a sense of entertainment be provided to them. He said that holding sports was very important for building a healthy society. It also gives birth to a healthy society, Jansher Khan said.

Related Topics

Squash World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Visit Same Media Event All Government

Recent Stories

EPA reviews publishers selected by their AED1 mill ..

17 seconds ago

SCCI holds 13th periodic meeting, reaffirms commit ..

30 minutes ago

Sharjah International Narrator Forum virtually cel ..

45 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif shares former IHC Judge Siddiqui’s ..

57 minutes ago

VP briefed on strategy of Mohammed bin Rashid Spac ..

1 hour ago

Dry weather forecast for city Multan

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.