Athletes with Different Abilities need encouragement: Jansher

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Former World Squash Champion Jansher Khan Saturday said that Athletics with Different Abilities were also a part of the society and its our duty to encourage them in all fields.

Talking to media men soon after his visit to the Games currently continue on various venues, squash wizard Jansher Khan who remained unbeaten for 97 months, winning the World Championship title for eight consecutive times, said.

Jansher Khan said that it was important to hold such sports competitions for special and disabled athletes like healthy people. These competitions gave a lot of encouragement to special and disabled athletes. He said the special and disabled players have a lot of talent as they also achieved great name and fame for the country by winning medals at international level.

Jansher Khan also lauded the efforts being taken by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the Persons with Different Abilities and holding the event since long.

The Government would have to take some concrete steps to utilize this talent and at the same time the sponsors would have to encourage them, he said, adding,special educational institutions have also been set up.

In order to ensure that sports were held regularly to encourage them besides a sense of entertainment be provided to them. He said that holding sports was very important for building a healthy society. It also gives birth to a healthy society, Jansher Khan said.