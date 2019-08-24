UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Beat World Basketball Champions USA For First Time

Zeeshan Mehtab 21 seconds ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 12:59 PM

Australia beat world basketball champions USA for first time

San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills sank 30 points as Australia beat the United States for the first time ever Saturday, stunning the basketball world champions 98-94 in a huge upset

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills sank 30 points as Australia beat the United States for the first time ever Saturday, stunning the basketball world champions 98-94 in a huge upset.

Andrew Bogut added 16 points with nine rebounds and four assists while Joe Ingles scored 15 and seven assists in front of 52,079 fans in Melbourne -- the biggest crowd ever to watch a game of hoops in Australia.

Kemba Walker led Team USA with 22 points off the bench, but it wasn't enough to prevent a rare defeat for Gregg Popovich's team in a massive wake-up call ahead of the World Cup in China, which tips off on August 31.

Related Topics

USA World Australia China Melbourne San Antonio United States August

Recent Stories

Kashmiris want freedom at all costs: President Dr ..

14 seconds ago

5-year old child dies after falling into mainhole ..

16 seconds ago

Two killed in terrorist attack on police check pos ..

17 seconds ago

Cricket: Sri Lanka v New Zealand Test scoreboard

19 seconds ago

Is 5G technology bad for our health?

5 minutes ago

More of any physical activity tied to longer life

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.