UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Win Toss And Bowl In Fifth Ashes Test

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:17 PM

Australia win toss and bowl in fifth Ashes Test

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bowl in the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval on Thursday as they chase their first series win in England since 2001

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bowl in the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval on Thursday as they chase their first series win in England since 2001.

The tourists won at Old Trafford last week to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, meaning they will retain the urn regardless of the result in London.

But Paine said his side were "very hungry" to complete the job.

To stand any chance of levelling the series, World Cup winners England will have to find a way to solve the riddle of the immovable Steve Smith, who has scored 671 runs in just five innings at an astonishing average of more than 134.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh and seamer Peter Siddle have been brought in for the tourists, with batsman Travis Head and paceman Mitchell Starc missing out.

For England, Ben Stokes is playing as a specialist batsman due to a shoulder injury. All-rounders Sam Curran and Chris Woakes replace Jason Roy and Craig Overton.

"It's a little bit overcast," said Paine. "If it was sunny, we'd have had a bat but there's grass on the pitch and hopefully we can take advantage." England captain Joe Root said he would have chosen to bat.

"It looks a good wicket," he said. "There is live grass so it might move around a little bit early on but it's dry underneath. We can't win the Ashes back this week but we can draw the series.

"There's plenty of incentive there and we'll do everything we can to win this game." Teams England: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (capt,wkt), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Related Topics

World Australia Job London Lyon Jos David Lead Mitchell Craig Overton Travis Head Tim Paine Kumar Dharmasena Marais Erasmus Ruchira Palliyaguruge Old Trafford TV

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministry receives credentials of Niger Amb ..

20 minutes ago

Palestine Warns US Against Backing Netanyahu's Ple ..

1 minute ago

Court grants NAB final remand of Abbasi, Miftah ti ..

4 minutes ago

Senate body briefed about huge rally by Bangladesh ..

4 minutes ago

Major Raja Aziz Bhatti remembered on his 54th mar ..

4 minutes ago

UAE’s Safe City Group, UK&#039;s AVET announce e ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.