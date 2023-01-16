Australia women cricket team beat Pakistan in first ODI

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan set 161 runs target for Australia but could not win the match as the hosts achieved the target by eight wickets at Allan Border Field, Brisbane.

BRISBANE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2023) Australia women recorded an eight-wicket win over Pakistan women in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Monday.

This was Pakistan women second defeat in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 after they have won five of the six matches played last year in the Championship.

Set a 158-run revised target on DLS after rain reduced the match to 40 overs, the home side achieved the target for the loss of two wickets in the 29th over courtesy half-centuries by debutant Phoebe Litchfield (78 not out, 92b, 9x4, 1x6) and captain Meg Lanning (67, 76b, 9x4).

Diana Baig, who was making her comeback after missing out in the Ireland series in November last year due to shoulder injury took the first wicket in the first over of the run-chase dismissing Beth Mooney for one. Lanning, who was too making a comeback in the side after taking break from international cricket was let go off by Muneeba Ali at point position off Fatima Sana’s bowling when the right-hander was batting on six. She eventually got out caught behind of Omaima Sohail’s bowling in the 28th over.

Earlier, after being put into bat in an overcast condition, Pakistan lost their opening batter Muneeba for naught in the second over of the innings with three runs on the board. Captain Bismah Maroof joined Sidra Amin, but Sidra (four off 10 balls) was next to return back to the hut with 19 runs on the board.

Pakistan were 24 for two in 6.5 overs when rain interrupted the play and when it resumed at 1225 local time, the match was reduced to 40 overs a side. Omaima Sohail was the third Pakistan’s batter to return to the pavilion with scorecard reading 38 runs.

Bismah was joined by Nida Dar and both experienced batters added 46 runs for the fourth wicket. The left-handed Bismah was caught behind for a 47-ball 28, hitting one four.

That the tourists managed to score 160 for eight was largely due to half-century from Nida. Nida brought up her 11th ODI half-century off 81 balls. She top-scored with 59 off 88 balls, hitting five fours and one six. Wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz coming to bat at number nine returned undefeated on 14 off 17 balls, smashing two fours.

For Australia, Darcie Brown and Jessica Jonassen bagged two wickets apiece.

Both sides will feature in the second ODI at the same venue on Wednesday. The toss will take place at 0435 (Pakistan Standard Time) and the first ball will be bowled at 0505 (Pakistan Standard Time).

Scores in brief:

Australia women beat Pakistan women by eight wickets (DLS method)

Pakistan Women 160-8, 40 overs (Nida Dar 59, Bismah Maroof 28, Sidra Nawaz 14 not out; Darcie Brown 2-21, Jessica Jonassen 2-23)

Australia Women 158-2, 28.5 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 78 not out, Meg Lanning 67)

Player of the match - Phoebe Litchfield (Australia)