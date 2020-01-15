UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Women's Cricket Coach Mott Extends Stay

Muhammad Rameez 37 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 09:30 AM

Australia women's cricket coach Mott extends stay

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Matthew Mott extended his contract as head coach of the Australian women's team Wednesday through to the end of the 2021 one-day World Cup in New Zealand.

The 46-year-old, who has been at the helm since 2015, has been instrumental in steering Australia to become the world's top team in one-day and Twenty20 cricket.

"Matt is regarded as one of the game's elite coaches across the cricket-playing world," Cricket Australia executive general manager Ben Oliver said.

"On his watch, the women's game in Australia has grown immeasurably. Matt has played a leading role in that evolution." Mott led Australia to victory in the 2018 Twenty20 World Cup, with his team defending their crown on home soil in February.

"Coaching this group has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life and I'm delighted to have been given the opportunity to continue in the role," said Australian-born Mott.

The T20 World Cup begins in Sydney on February 21 when Australia face India.

