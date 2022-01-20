UrduPoint.com

Australian Open Under Pressure Over 'optional' Covid Tests

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 20, 2022 | 01:28 PM

Australian Open under pressure over 'optional' Covid tests

The Australian Open was under growing pressure Thursday to make Covid tests mandatory after leading players openly questioned the seemingly lax policy and the Grand Slam got its first positive case

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The Australian Open was under growing pressure Thursday to make Covid tests mandatory after leading players openly questioned the seemingly lax policy and the Grand Slam got its first positive case.

Frenchman Ugo Humbert said following his first-round exit on Tuesday that he tested positive on his exit test to leave Australia and would isolate for a week.

Men's third seed Alexander Zverev said in response that players were not getting tested, even as infection numbers surge in Australia, and believes that "quite a few players" are infected, without providing evidence.

Official attendees at Melbourne Park, such as tournament staff, are provided with rapid antigen tests each day and must be negative to remain on site.

But Tennis Australia (TA), which organises the Australian Open, says players only need to test if they have Covid symptoms.

Zverev's remarks threw another spotlight on Covid policies at the Australian Open, which were already under scrutiny following the saga of deported defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Women's third seed Garbine Muguruza called testing for players an "optional thing".

"Me, I test every two days by myself in my room. It's not mandatory. I still do it," she said.

Asked if players had to show test results when they arrived at Melbourne Park, the Spaniard added: "No, don't have to."

Related Topics

Tennis Australia Melbourne SITE Australian Open

Recent Stories

US Speaks About Russia's Alleged Invasion of Ukrai ..

US Speaks About Russia's Alleged Invasion of Ukraine to Cover Its Provocations - ..

1 minute ago
 Financial inclusion must for women's economic empo ..

Financial inclusion must for women's economic empowerment: FAFEN chairperson

1 minute ago
 IHC indicts ex-chief judge GB Rana Shamim in contr ..

IHC indicts ex-chief judge GB Rana Shamim in controversial affidavit case

4 minutes ago
 US May Approve Turkey's Request for Purchase of F- ..

US May Approve Turkey's Request for Purchase of F-16 Fighters - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Unvaccinated more at risk from Omicron variant, p ..

Unvaccinated more at risk from Omicron variant, positivity ratio jumps high: Fa ..

6 minutes ago
 Starlink Not to Charge Advance Money from Pakistan ..

Starlink Not to Charge Advance Money from Pakistani Users

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.