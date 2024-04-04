Australia’s Claire Polosak To Officiate Women Series Matches In Karachi
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 04, 2024 | 06:23 PM
Australia’s Claire Polosak will officiate as an on-field umpire in all the eight white-ball matches between Pakistan and West Indies women's cricket teams scheduled in Karachi from April 18 to May 3, 2024
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Australia’s Claire Polosak will officiate as an on-field umpire in all the eight white-ball matches between Pakistan and West Indies women's cricket teams scheduled in Karachi from April 18 to May 3, 2024.
West Indies women’s cricket team will arrive in Karachi on April 14 to play three ODIs – part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 and five T20Is. All eight matches will be played at the National Bank Stadium.
In the ODI series, former Test batter and member of the PCB and ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees Ali Naqvi will lead the playing control team, while Muhammad Javed, also part of the PCB and ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees will lead the playing control team in T20I series.
Alongside Polosak, Abdul Moqeet, Imran Jawed, and Nasir Hussain – all part of the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires will serve as on-field umpires during the ODI series. Saleema Imtiaz and Humairah Farah, both part of the PCB Women’s Panel of Umpires will be the reserve umpires for the ODI series.
For the five T20Is, scheduled from April 26 to May 3, Polosak will be joined by Faisal Afridi (ICC and PCB Elite Panel of Umpires), Farooq Ali Khan and Tariq Rasheed – both part of PCB Elite Panel of Umpires. Afia Amin, Humairah, and Saleema will be reserve umpires in the T20I series.
Umpire and match referee appointments (Matches from April 18 to May 3)
18 April – First ODI.
Claire Polosak and Nasir Hussain (on-field umpires), Abdul Moqeet (third umpire), Saleema Imtiaz (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)
21 April – Second ODI. Claire Polosak and Abdul Moqeet (on-field umpires), Nasir Hussain (third umpire), Humairah Farah (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)
23 April – Third ODI. Claire Polosak and Imran Jawed (on-field umpires), Abdul Moqeet (third umpire), Saleema Imtiaz (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)
26 April – First T20I. Claire Polosak and Tariq Rasheed (on-field umpires), Nasir Hussain (third umpire), Humairah Farah (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed (match referee)
28 April – Second T20I. Claire Polosak and Tariq Rasheed (on-field umpires), Imran Jawed (third umpire) and Saleema Imtiaz (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed (match referee)
30 April – Third T20I. Claire Polosak and Faisal Afridi (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire) and Afia Amin (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed (match referee)
2 May – Fourth T20I. Claire Polosak and Farooq Ali Khan (on-field umpires), Imran Jawed (third umpire) and Humairah Farah (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed (match referee)
3 May – Fifth T20I. Claire Polosak and Faisal Afridi (on-field umpires), Farooq Ali Khan (third umpire) and Afia Amin (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed (match referee)
Recent Stories
Govt asked to increase FED on tobacco instead of GST on fuel to lower public bur ..
SBP announces Eid holidays from 10 to 12 April
Oil prices hit fresh five-month high
Europe stocks rise on eve of US payrolls; gold shines
Yellen in China to press officials on tech industry subsidies
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 660 more points
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Yellen in China to press officials on industrial subsidies
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
Rupee sheds 01 paisa against dollar
Shipping activity at Port Qasim
More Stories From Sports
-
CCPO Peshawar hails PPC for holding Ramadan Sports Festival2 hours ago
-
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi3 hours ago
-
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi3 hours ago
-
Global football talent showcase to lands in Islamabad4 hours ago
-
Roglic battles back from fall at Tour of Basque Country18 hours ago
-
Burnley boss Kompany charged with misconduct by FA over referee protest20 hours ago
-
Appreciation shield for APP reporter on PSL coverage21 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka sweep Bangladesh Test series with crushing win24 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka overtake Pakistan to climb World Test C'ship standings1 day ago
-
Timber Wolves win All Pakistan Ramazan Cup Basketball Club title1 day ago
-
PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses1 day ago
-
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year2 days ago