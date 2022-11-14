UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published November 14, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Ayew brothers lead Ghana into World Cup

Ghana coach Otto Addo announced his final World Cup squad on Monday with brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew leading the west African nation into action in Qatar

Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Ghana coach Otto Addo announced his final World Cup squad on Monday with brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew leading the west African nation into action in Qatar.

Andre Ayew, 32, was part of the Ghana team that came close to becoming the first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final in 2010.

Asamoah Gyan missed a penalty in the last minute of extra-time after Luis Suarez's infamous handball to prevent a certain Ghana goal.

Ghana then lost in the ensuing penalty shoot-out.

Ayew, who also represented Ghana in the 2014 World Cup, now plays his club football in Qatar for Al-Sadd.

Goalkeepers: Abdul Nurudeen (Eupen/BEL), Ibrahim Danlad (Asante Kotoko), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St Gallen/SUI) Defenders: Denis Odoi (Bruges/BEL), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton/ENG), Alidu Seidu (Clermont/FRA), Daniel Amartey (Leicester/ENG), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo/ESP), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg/FRA), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton/ENG), Abdul Rahman Baba (Reading/ENG), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre/FRA)Midfielders: Andre Ayew (Al-Sadd/QAT), Thomas Partey (Arsenal/ENG), Elisha Owusu (Gent/BEL), Salis Abdul Samed (Lens/FRA), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax/NED), Daniel Kofi Kyereh (Freiburg/GER)Forwards: Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak/GHA), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge/BEL), Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Sporting/POR), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade/SRB), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao/ESP), Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City/ENG), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace/ENG), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes/FRA).

